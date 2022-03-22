Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,812 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.