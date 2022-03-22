Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,721 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

