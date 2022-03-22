Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 699 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $787.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $565.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $598.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.64. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

