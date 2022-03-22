Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,506 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 82,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,047,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

