Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $391.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.08.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

