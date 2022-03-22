Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $19.06

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $18.66. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 22,730 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,958,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.