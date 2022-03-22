Reviewing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceSource International and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.65 -$14.72 million ($0.14) -9.21 36Kr $59.27 million 0.69 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.43

ServiceSource International has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ServiceSource International and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 466.04%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Risk & Volatility

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -7.52% -5.18% -2.53% 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22%

Summary

ServiceSource International beats 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

