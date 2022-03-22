Reviewing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and New York City REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $213.49 million 5.26 $68.64 million $0.75 17.63 New York City REIT $70.22 million 2.32 -$40.96 million ($3.07) -4.05

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

RPT Realty currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.61%. Given RPT Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Risk and Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 32.15% 8.86% 3.61% New York City REIT -56.20% -10.91% -4.69%

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RPT Realty pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York City REIT pays out -13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats New York City REIT on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

