Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Trading Up 5.5%

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

