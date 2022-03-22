Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.99. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 21,202 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,176,236 shares of company stock valued at $29,491,927. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 347.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 145,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 289.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.