Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 78,916 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,198. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

