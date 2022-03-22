Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,822,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after buying an additional 959,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

