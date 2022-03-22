Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. decreased their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

