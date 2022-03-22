RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of RH worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $369.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.29.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

