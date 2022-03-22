RH (RH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RH stock opened at $369.83 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of RH by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

