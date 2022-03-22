Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.32. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $575.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.