Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $430.92

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.92 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 379.87 ($5.00). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.21), with a volume of 19,047 shares trading hands.

RCDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.04) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 430.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.92. The stock has a market cap of £246.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 2.91 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

