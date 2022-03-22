Rick A. Elrod Sells 54,413 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DAR traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $229,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

