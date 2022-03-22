Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.36

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.36 and traded as low as C$74.40. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.84, with a volume of 75,128 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

