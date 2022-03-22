Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 9.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 48.30 and last traded at 47.62. Approximately 427,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,640,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 92.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 58.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.