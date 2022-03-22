RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.31. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 29,024 shares changing hands.

RLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $17,159,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

