Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.37

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.37 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,165 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.29 million and a P/E ratio of 830.00.

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Company Profile (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.