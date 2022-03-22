Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.37

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.37 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,165 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.29 million and a P/E ratio of 830.00.
Robinson Company Profile (LON:RBN)
Featured Stories
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.