Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.85. 580,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,591,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,018.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Roblox by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

