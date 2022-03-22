Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.67 or 0.07026797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,571.29 or 0.99890634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00042509 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.