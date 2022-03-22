Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.01. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,554 shares traded.
RKLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
