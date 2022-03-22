Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report $580.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.00 million and the highest is $591.20 million. Rollins reported sales of $535.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.