Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 67,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 214,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

