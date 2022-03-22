RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.49 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $50.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $221.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $226.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $234.80 million, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $247.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 379,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

