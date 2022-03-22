RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to report $55.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.49 million and the highest is $56.30 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $50.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $221.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $226.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.80 million, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $247.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

