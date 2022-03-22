RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $129.39 million and $2.40 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,126,673 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

