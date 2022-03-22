Rubic (RBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $295,203.00

Rubic (RBC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Rubic has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $295,203.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

