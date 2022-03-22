RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 192,505 shares.The stock last traded at $37.64 and had previously closed at $36.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBL. Wedbush dropped their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

