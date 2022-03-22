Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 82,807 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Edison International worth $82,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

