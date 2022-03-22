Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 139,923 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of RingCentral worth $64,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,255,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in RingCentral by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

RNG stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $337.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average of $193.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.