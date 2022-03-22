Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 228,797 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $43,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of SQM opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

