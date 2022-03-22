Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 232,475 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of DT Midstream worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

NYSE:DTM opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

