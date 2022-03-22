Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Align Technology worth $82,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $432.47 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.42 and a 200-day moving average of $594.05.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

