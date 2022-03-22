Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $61,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

