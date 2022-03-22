Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $37,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

