Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $43,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

