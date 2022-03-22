Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,564 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Datadog worth $75,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

DDOG stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,001.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.