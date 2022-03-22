Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of International Paper worth $42,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

