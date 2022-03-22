Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $83,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.
FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.
In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
