Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.18 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 446.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Credicorp worth $41,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

NYSE:BAP opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $171.60.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

