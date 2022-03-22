Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $43.03 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $43,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 471,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 778,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

