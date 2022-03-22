Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $63.66 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,899 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $63,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.56 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.