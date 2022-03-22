Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $78.60 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $78,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after buying an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Infosys by 173.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after buying an additional 3,598,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

