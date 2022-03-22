Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

