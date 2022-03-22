Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of KLA worth $41,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.98. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

