Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $40,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.35. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

